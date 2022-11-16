Comviva inks pact with KIIT, ITER to train tech talents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An MoU was signed between digital solutions provider Comviva, KIIT and ITER here on Tuesday to develop market appropriate talent.As a part of the partnership, Comviva will provide content, technologies, faculty training and access to industry experts in its core areas of focus like digital payments, real-time marketing and analytics, AI and data science and digital solutions.

Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Comviva said there is a fast growing demand for a market-ready workforce, and it is imperative that industry and academia work closely together to develop quality tech talent. “Being one of the leading global players in FinTech, MarTech and digital technologies, we are in a unique position to partner with technology institutions in bridging the talent gap and nurturing future-ready digital talent. Our campus connect programme is a step in that direction and we are excited to partner with the top technology universities in Bhubaneswar,” he said.

