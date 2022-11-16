Meeting President Murmu experience of lifetime for 16-year-old Tejaswini

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Meeting President Droupadi Murmu was an experience of a lifetime for 16-year-old Tejaswini Panda. The youngster, who has written a book on the President, was invited to the meet the President at the Governor’s House in Bhubaneswar by the state government. Tejaswini along with her parents met the President for a few minutes. “The interaction was unique and it inspired me to write on different issues,” she said. Murmu congratulated Tejaswini and thanked her for writing the biography.

“I also presented a copy of my book, ‘Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu’ in Odia to the President. She invited me to Rashtrapati Bhawan and I am eagerly waiting for the formal invitation,” Tejaswini said.The youngster said Murmu’s struggles and determination to fight against all odds inspired her to pen the biography. “The fact that she continued to fight against odds despite losing her husband and son, inspired me.”

A Plus Two student of Jagatsinghpur, Tejaswini plans to translate the book in English and a few other languages so that people from across the country can read about the daughter of Odisha who made it to the nation’s highest constitutional post.

