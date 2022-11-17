Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bank official held for assaulting cops

On receiving information, PCR van personnel reached the spot but he did not calm down and instead verbally abused and threatened them. 

Published: 17th November 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representation.(Photo | Express Illustartion)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A public sector bank’s branch manager was arrested for allegedly assaulting cops inside Kharavela Nagar police station on Tuesday night.The accused Adapa Prasad (53) of Nayapalli was reportedly creating nuisance at PMG Square during the shooting of an Odia movie. On receiving information, PCR van personnel reached the spot but he did not calm down and instead verbally abused and threatened them. 

He was whisked away to Kharavela Nagar police station. Prasad was reportedly in an inebriated state and he manhandled on duty assistant sub-inspector (ASI). He also pushed a lady constable inside the police station.Sources said the accused is working as a bank manager in Aiginia. “A case was registered and Prasad was arrested,” said an officer of Kharvela Nagar police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp