Bank official held for assaulting cops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A public sector bank’s branch manager was arrested for allegedly assaulting cops inside Kharavela Nagar police station on Tuesday night.The accused Adapa Prasad (53) of Nayapalli was reportedly creating nuisance at PMG Square during the shooting of an Odia movie. On receiving information, PCR van personnel reached the spot but he did not calm down and instead verbally abused and threatened them.

He was whisked away to Kharavela Nagar police station. Prasad was reportedly in an inebriated state and he manhandled on duty assistant sub-inspector (ASI). He also pushed a lady constable inside the police station.Sources said the accused is working as a bank manager in Aiginia. “A case was registered and Prasad was arrested,” said an officer of Kharvela Nagar police station.

BHUBANESWAR: A public sector bank’s branch manager was arrested for allegedly assaulting cops inside Kharavela Nagar police station on Tuesday night.The accused Adapa Prasad (53) of Nayapalli was reportedly creating nuisance at PMG Square during the shooting of an Odia movie. On receiving information, PCR van personnel reached the spot but he did not calm down and instead verbally abused and threatened them. He was whisked away to Kharavela Nagar police station. Prasad was reportedly in an inebriated state and he manhandled on duty assistant sub-inspector (ASI). He also pushed a lady constable inside the police station.Sources said the accused is working as a bank manager in Aiginia. “A case was registered and Prasad was arrested,” said an officer of Kharvela Nagar police station.