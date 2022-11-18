Man gets 14 years RI under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Bhubaneswar on Thursday awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment to a 46-year-old man for attempting to rape his minor daughter.Judge BC Rout convicted MD Tafique under Sections 354, 376/511 and 506 of the IPC.

Mahila police in Bhubaneswar had registered a case against Tafique in September, 2020. The police launched an investigation into the matter after the 17-year-old victim informed them that her father outraged her modesty and attempted to rape her on several occasions at their house in Jadupur in 2018 and even in the preceding years.

“The prosecution examined 11 witnesses and Tafique was convicted. All the sentences will run consecutively, which means he will face 14 years in prison,” said special public prosecutor Rajib Sasmal.

