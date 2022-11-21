Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Poor infra, monitoring hurt dog care in Bhubaneswar

None of the facilities except OUAT are equipped with X-ray, path lab

Published: 21st November 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Dog

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 40 canines, rescued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier last week from an illegal breeding centre in Laxmisagar during an eviction drive, were returned to the owner hours later as the civic body did not basic infrastructure to accommodate them. Not one dog pound.

The controversy over an American Akita breed dog biting an eight-year-old child has not just thrown questions about the regulation of pets but also about animal care facilities in the city. After Bhubaneswar Development Authority demolished the illegal breeding centre over encroachment of government land, many foreign breeds were rescued by the dog squad of the BMC. The civic body, however, handed over the canines to owner of the illegal breeding centre due to the lack of a shelter home. 

The owner regained possession of the dogs despite being found on the wrong side of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and shifted the canines to another place.In the recent years, there has been a sudden burst in population of dogs - pets and strays in the city. However, the incident points at inadequate monitoring mechanism with BMC to regulate illegal practices.Also, the poor infrastructure ensures the handful of private shelter homes are overwhelmed with rescue and treatment calls.

There are half a dozen government veterinary dispensaries. Besides, 10 to 15 private veterinary dispensaries too operate in the city. However, none of the facilities except OUAT are equipped with X-ray machines and pathology laboratories. On many occasions, private shelter homes take the dogs to public hospitals to carry out their X-rays by paying extra money. 

“We receive 15 to 30 calls every day to rescue injured stray animals. Of them, 10 to 20 calls are related to street dogs. Due to lack of adequate infrastructure in shelter homes like veterinary doctors, rescuers, medical equipment, only three to four injured canines can be rescued on any given day,” said Speak for Animals founder Kusal Biswas.

Most of the private shelter homes in the Capital City are not equipped to treat the canines affected by contagious diseases - rabies, parvovirus, distemper as these infections can spread among other animals through airborne exposures.

People For Animals founder Jiban Das puts the responsibility on BMC to create infrastructure. “Critical injuries like leg and spinal fractures cannot be treated on the spot and dogs need to be shifted to a shelter home. However, the civic body’s veterinary doctors are not able to shift the injured canines due to absence of required infrastructure,” he said.

In many instances, veterinary doctors leave the injured dogs on the spot after administering injections instead of shifting them to a shelter home, he alleged.There are about four to five shelter homes in the state capital engaged in rescuing injured stray animals, including dogs, and providing them treatment. While there are a few shelter homes in the city which rescue and prove treatment to only cows.

Besides, BMC fails to monitor if existing shelter homes are registered and have adequate infrastructure. There are more than 10 private boarding homes for pets but many of them are not registered either.“We do not have a shelter home for dogs but veterinary doctors attend and treat injured canines when we get calls on animal helpline number,” said BMC Deputy Commissioner (Housing) Ramesh Chandra Jena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation illegal breeding centre Strays
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp