Home Cities Bhubaneswar

10 candidates remain in fray for by-election

Ten candidates remained in fray for the Padampur bypoll to be held in December 5.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani.

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ten candidates remained in the fray for the Padampur bypoll to be held on December 5. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani told media persons that while nominations of two independent candidates were cancelled during scrutiny on November 18, another withdrew from the contest.

The fate of these candidates will be decided by 2,57,474 voters, including 1,29,497 men, 1, 27, 965 women and 12 members of the transgender community, besides 199 service voters, and they will cast their votes in 319 polling stations. There is a provision for postal ballot for senior citizens (80+ age group) and PWD voters, he said.

He further informed that 74 booths in left-wing extremism (LWE) areas have been declared as vulnerable while 78 others have been marked sensitive.

At least nine companies of the central police force (CPF) and 41 platoons of state police will be deployed across the constituency for the smooth conduct of the by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
candidates Padampur bypoll Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp