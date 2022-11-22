Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Court directs sale of Sarala Realcon’s Rs 13.81 cr property

During investigation, it established that the directors of Sarala Realcon had fabricated the documents with an intention to cheat investors.

Published: 22nd November 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A designated court under the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act has directed Cuttack ADM for sale Sarala Realcon private limited’s property, which is worth Rs 13.81 crore.

The property includes land spread over 95 acres having a market value of around Rs 13.81 crore, a frozen bank balance to the tune of Rs 13.10 lakh, seized cash amounting to Rs 3.25 lakh and four luxury cars including one BMW X5. 

In 2015, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch registered a case against Sarala Realcon, its managing director Gayadhar Jena and other directors for allegedly duping 238 plot buyers to the tune of Rs 17 crore. 

During the investigation, it was established that the directors of Sarala Realcon had fabricated the documents with the intention to cheat investors. The agency filed a charge sheet against Sarala Realcon, its MD Gayadhar Jena and five others. 

The movable and immovable assets accumulated by Jena and other directors out of the public deposits were traced and an ad-interim proposal for attachment of the illegal property was submitted by EOW on July 2, 2016 under Section 3 of OPID Act.

On the basis of EOW’s proposal, the Finance department on October 19, 2016, issued an ad-interim order to attach the property of Sarala Realcon and its directors. The designated court under OPID Act in Cuttack recently made the ad-interim attachment order absolute and directed Cuttack ADM Cuttack to sell the immovable property through an auction. 

The court has also directed Cuttack ADM to distribute the froze/seized cash of the tainted firm and its directors equally among the duped investors.  According to EOW officers, Jena and other directors of Sarala Realcon including his wife Pankajini had opened an office in the Jayadurga Nagar area. They issued a publication in 2010 stating that the company was providing housing plots in and around Bhubaneswar on installment basis.  

The MD and other directors of the firm had allegedly collected crores from potential buyers between 2010 and 2013. But the plots were never handed over to the buyers nor money refunded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack ADM Sarala Realcon private limited property Economic Offences Wing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp