Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Covid-19 restrictions lifted in Assembly

Covid restrictions have been lifted from Odisha Assembly after two and a half years. The House will function normally during the winter session.

Published: 22nd November 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

COVID children, COVID orphans

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Covid restrictions have been lifted from Odisha Assembly after two and a half years. The House will function normally during the winter session.

Announcing this after the all-party meeting ahead of the winter session beginning from November 24, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha told media persons that there will also be no curtailment of the sitting time of the House during the session.

Members will be assigned their normal seats like in the pre-Covid days, he said and added that journalists will also be allowed to the press gallery. The speaker, however, said that a member can attend the session through video conferencing if ill by taking prior written approval.

Leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra criticised the provision. He alleged it is a plan to facilitate the chief minister not to attend the House, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid restrictions Odisha Assembly
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp