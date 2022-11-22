Covid-19 restrictions lifted in Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Covid restrictions have been lifted from Odisha Assembly after two and a half years. The House will function normally during the winter session.

Announcing this after the all-party meeting ahead of the winter session beginning from November 24, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha told media persons that there will also be no curtailment of the sitting time of the House during the session.

Members will be assigned their normal seats like in the pre-Covid days, he said and added that journalists will also be allowed to the press gallery. The speaker, however, said that a member can attend the session through video conferencing if ill by taking prior written approval.

Leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra criticised the provision. He alleged it is a plan to facilitate the chief minister not to attend the House, he said.

