Home Cities Bhubaneswar

'Realtors, apt owners must use own parking': BMC

Accordingly, they said public notice has been served to stop such practices and warned that strong action as per law will be taken against the violators. 

Published: 22nd November 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Car parking slots

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the mis-utilisation of parking spaces emerging as a major challenge, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public notice asking developers and owners of apartments and commercial establishments to ensure proper utilisation of their parking area approved in the building plan within a month. The move from the civic body comes ahead of Hockey World Cup in January next year. 

Officials of the civic body said the space designated for parking in the basement, ground floor, or open area in the approved building plan has been either partially or fully converted to other uses such as a commercial store, office etc in many apartments and commercial buildings leading to the parking of vehicles on adjacent roads which create traffic problem and public nuisance in the city. 

Accordingly, they said public notice has been served to stop such practices and warned that strong action as per law will be taken against the violators. Officials said the violation is against the approved plan and attracts action under Section 91 of the ODA Act 1982. 

“If such conversation are not restored as parking as per the approved plan within one month of issue of this notice, actions under Section 92(2) shall be initiated against the violators and their premises will be sealed,” said a senior BMC official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Hockey World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp