'Realtors, apt owners must use own parking': BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the mis-utilisation of parking spaces emerging as a major challenge, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public notice asking developers and owners of apartments and commercial establishments to ensure proper utilisation of their parking area approved in the building plan within a month. The move from the civic body comes ahead of Hockey World Cup in January next year.

Officials of the civic body said the space designated for parking in the basement, ground floor, or open area in the approved building plan has been either partially or fully converted to other uses such as a commercial store, office etc in many apartments and commercial buildings leading to the parking of vehicles on adjacent roads which create traffic problem and public nuisance in the city.

Accordingly, they said public notice has been served to stop such practices and warned that strong action as per law will be taken against the violators. Officials said the violation is against the approved plan and attracts action under Section 91 of the ODA Act 1982.

“If such conversation are not restored as parking as per the approved plan within one month of issue of this notice, actions under Section 92(2) shall be initiated against the violators and their premises will be sealed,” said a senior BMC official.

