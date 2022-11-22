Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rs 100 cr funding for startups

With the conclusion of Hall of Fame 2.0, the chosen startups will bring in more investment into our ecosystem,” he said.  

Published: 22nd November 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Start-up Odisha Executive Chairman Omkar Rai

DG STPI Omkar Rai greeting CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The start-up ecosystem in Odisha has received Rs 100 crores in funding in the current year and the total funding has risen to Rs 359 crores from angel investors and venture capitalists, said Start-up Odisha Executive Chairman Omkar Rai. 

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hall of Fame 2.0, a joint endeavour of TiE Bhubaneswar and Start-up Odisha, Rai said that they have been receiving encouraging responses from the start-ups on the ground from across the state. 

“The recently concluded Odisha Start-up Growth Fund has attracted a commitment of over Rs 1,000 crores, which will be made available to startups and will be invested in another five years. With the conclusion of Hall of Fame 2.0, the chosen startups will bring in more investment into our ecosystem,” he said.  

Electronics and IT Secretary Manoj Mishra congratulated Start-up Odisha and TiE Bhubaneshwar for creating the platform and identifying innovative startups. TiE Bhubaneswar president Debashish Patnaik also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
start-up ecosystem Odisha Omkar Rai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp