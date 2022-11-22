Rs 100 cr funding for startups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The start-up ecosystem in Odisha has received Rs 100 crores in funding in the current year and the total funding has risen to Rs 359 crores from angel investors and venture capitalists, said Start-up Odisha Executive Chairman Omkar Rai.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hall of Fame 2.0, a joint endeavour of TiE Bhubaneswar and Start-up Odisha, Rai said that they have been receiving encouraging responses from the start-ups on the ground from across the state.

“The recently concluded Odisha Start-up Growth Fund has attracted a commitment of over Rs 1,000 crores, which will be made available to startups and will be invested in another five years. With the conclusion of Hall of Fame 2.0, the chosen startups will bring in more investment into our ecosystem,” he said.

Electronics and IT Secretary Manoj Mishra congratulated Start-up Odisha and TiE Bhubaneshwar for creating the platform and identifying innovative startups. TiE Bhubaneswar president Debashish Patnaik also spoke.

