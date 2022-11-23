Bhubaneswar gets brand new Mainland China

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A new and better Mainland China, the two-decade old flagship restaurant brand of Speciality Restaurants, was opened in the capital city on Tuesday. A decade after its inception in the City of Temples, the restaurant has been redone with beautiful interiors and a new menu that promises authentic Chinese cuisine and much more. Anjan Chatterjee, MD Speciality RestaurantsWhile a large sushi bar has been added, a separate private dining room has been created for families to enhance their dining experience. The hotel also has a live dimsum counter which will offer some of the exotic dimsums. There’s a similar spread for vegetarians as well. MD of Speciality Restaurants Ltd Anjan Chatterjee said some of the choicest items from the restaurant’s opening menu back in 1993 have been brought back but the major focus will be the unique dishes that are curated keeping the younger foodies in mind.The highlight of the restaurant is a Jain Chinese menu where Chinese dishes are made without onion and garlic.