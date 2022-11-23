Man found dead on Bhubaneswar outskirts, police suspect murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was allegedly stoned to death near Paikarapur hill under Chandaka police limits, on the outskirts of the city, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bansidhara Jena who was working as a peon at Paikarapur School. Sources said, locals spotted the body with bruises and cuts near the hill and informed the police.

The man had reportedly called her family members last night and sought some money after which he remained inaccessible over phone.

Police reportedly recovered a pair of slippers, alcohol bottle, cigarettes and a mobile phone from the spot.

According to police, Jena was with his friends on the hills and a fight among them could have led to his death. Four persons who were allegedly with him last night have been detained by the police for investigation.

