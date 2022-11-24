Youth held for killing school peon in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man within Chandaka police limits on Monday night. The accused Prakash Balabantaray and deceased Bansidhar Jena went to purchase their dinner on a motorcycle and consumed alcohol on Paikarapur hill on the same night.

A heated exchange broke out between the duo after Jena, who worked as a peon in Paikarapur high school, reportedly took a jab at Balabantaray’s parents and his transgender sibling. Balabantaray hit Jena’s head and face with stones and killed him on the spot. He flung the deceased’s food but fled with his egg biryani.

According to the police, Jena had requested his brother-in-law to transfer Rs 1,000 online to the account of Balabantaray’s brother on Monday night. The duo purchased alcohol after receiving the money.

The brother-in-law of the deceased informed the police about the phone number which was linked with the bank account in which he had transferred the money. The police tracked the address of the accused through his transgender sibling’s phone number and detained him on Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested on Wednesday.

“Balabantaray’s father runs a meat shop. Jena abused his parents and transgender sibling after which Balabantaray attacked him in a fit of rage. Balabantaray was aware that Jena had succumbed and he left the spot after breaking his mobile phone,” said an officer of Chandaka police station.

