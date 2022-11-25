Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Stray cattle on roads to be sent to animal welfare centres: BMC

BMC officials said the problem multiplies during night when the visibility remains less and traffic movement grows.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Struggling to deal with the stray cattle menace in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday warned cattle found on road will be lifted and taken to animal welfare centres.Persons allowing cattle to roam on city roads will be treated as illegal, said a notification of the Civic body issued by deputy commissioner for animal birth control (ABC) Ramesh Jena. “The cattle found on the road will be taken to animal welfare centres at Jamukoli and Jatni and Govind Go Sevashram in Puri and kept there,” Jena said. 

He said the civic body is concerned about the stray cattle menace which is causing traffic obstructions as well as deaths due to accidents on road.“The traffic on roads is ever increasing with it and road accidents are also on the rise. Several of the road accidents are taking place due to direct vehicular hit to stray animals,” he said.  BMC officials said the problem multiplies during night when the visibility remains less and traffic movement grows.

