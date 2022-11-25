Home Cities Bhubaneswar

We need to go back to our roots: Green activist

Every home had a backyard with vegetation and banana trees where all the composting would happen.

Speakers at the diaa of Dharitri Youth Conclave in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minimalist living is the order of the day, said environmental activist Arun Krishnamurthy.Speaking at the Dharitri Youth Conclave-2022 on the theme ‘Climate Change - The Power of Youth’ here on Thursday, Arun said the Indian civilisation was the one where people knew how to survive in harmony with nature. “Every home had a backyard with vegetation and banana trees where all the composting would happen. Every small locality had a water source for collective use. Every other festival was around the sun or moon or crops or trees or animals. We need to go back to the roots,” he said.

On the occasion, Arun announced to clean five rivers of Odisha. Speaking on river pollution, he said we are living in an age of garbage. “Because as human beings, we are leaving behind a lot of garbage on our planet. Be it Mahanadi, Krishna, Godavari or Cauvery, when all these rivers drain into the open ocean, they carry the sewage and garbage of almost every city. Be it Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Chennai or Trichy. All this garbage from the ocean is again coming back to our beaches at Puri, Chennai, Vizag and more,” he said. 

Arun added that the problems are huge but there are equally interesting solutions for them. Another environmentalist from Puri Soumya Ranjan Biswal spoke about the importance of mangroves to the coastal ecosystem and shared his initiatives about saving the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Dharitri and Orissa Post Adyasha Satpathy announced ‘Dharitri Climate Fund’, which will be given to young climate warriors at the grassroots for helping them in their endeavours in addressing climate change.

Editor Tathagat Satpathy said such conclaves bring together people, youth in particular, under one platform and provide them an opportunity to talk, discuss and thus, be aware and educate.Hosted by Dharitri and Orissa Post, the event also saw Environment Director-cum-Special Secretary K Murugesan speak.

