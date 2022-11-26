Get ready with dog tags, proposes new BMC norm 

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pet owners will now have to mandatorily put their name and address tags on their dog collars or pay stiff penalty for violation as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has readied a by-law to regulate pet dog ownership in the Capital city. Further, a person will be allowed to keep a maximum of two dogs as pets.

The by-law to be known as ‘Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) by-law’ has been drafted in view of increasing incidents of dog bite in the city. As per the draft, a person must not keep a dog older than four months within BMC jurisdiction without registration. The dog is to be registered when kept or brought within BMC area on or before April 1 every year or within seven days of its arrival.

After registration, which will cost around Rs 500, the owner will be given a metal token or tag having his/her name and address engraved on it. The owner will be required to fix the tag on his/her dog’s collar. Any dog without tag collar, tag/metal token found on the streets will be lifted by the civic body and a fee of Rs 300 per day, maximum up to Rs 2,500 for the detention period, will be collected from the owner during its recovery.

The owner will be required to keep the dog chained while taking it outside. Ferocious dogs will have to be muzzled when they are taken outside. Any harm to a person or livestock by the dog will be the responsibility of the owner.

The dog owners will also be required to ensure that their pets do not defecate near the residence of others. Owners of the registered dogs will have to ensure proper space, accommodation, food and medical facility for the canine.

In the event of death of the dog, the owner will have to inform the same to BMC which will provide a van, as a paid service, for its burial at a dedicated burial ground. “No owner can abandon his/her pet dog. It will be treated as cruelty to the animal and attract penal provisions,” the draft guideline states.

The by-law will also have norms for use of dog breeds for commercial or gaming purposes. Violation of the by-laws will attract fines up to Rs 10,000. If needed an owner could also be disqualified from keeping pet dogs at home. BMC officials said stakeholders are being consulted on the draft regulation which will be finalised once the suggestions are received and vetted by authorities concerned.

Bite concern

A person will be allowed keep two dogs as pets

Dogs older than four months cannot be kept without registration

Any dog without tag found on streets will be lifted by the civic body

Owners will have to keep their dogs chained when they take the pets outside

BHUBANESWAR: Pet owners will now have to mandatorily put their name and address tags on their dog collars or pay stiff penalty for violation as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has readied a by-law to regulate pet dog ownership in the Capital city. Further, a person will be allowed to keep a maximum of two dogs as pets. The by-law to be known as ‘Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) by-law’ has been drafted in view of increasing incidents of dog bite in the city. As per the draft, a person must not keep a dog older than four months within BMC jurisdiction without registration. The dog is to be registered when kept or brought within BMC area on or before April 1 every year or within seven days of its arrival. After registration, which will cost around Rs 500, the owner will be given a metal token or tag having his/her name and address engraved on it. The owner will be required to fix the tag on his/her dog’s collar. Any dog without tag collar, tag/metal token found on the streets will be lifted by the civic body and a fee of Rs 300 per day, maximum up to Rs 2,500 for the detention period, will be collected from the owner during its recovery. The owner will be required to keep the dog chained while taking it outside. Ferocious dogs will have to be muzzled when they are taken outside. Any harm to a person or livestock by the dog will be the responsibility of the owner. The dog owners will also be required to ensure that their pets do not defecate near the residence of others. Owners of the registered dogs will have to ensure proper space, accommodation, food and medical facility for the canine. In the event of death of the dog, the owner will have to inform the same to BMC which will provide a van, as a paid service, for its burial at a dedicated burial ground. “No owner can abandon his/her pet dog. It will be treated as cruelty to the animal and attract penal provisions,” the draft guideline states. The by-law will also have norms for use of dog breeds for commercial or gaming purposes. Violation of the by-laws will attract fines up to Rs 10,000. If needed an owner could also be disqualified from keeping pet dogs at home. BMC officials said stakeholders are being consulted on the draft regulation which will be finalised once the suggestions are received and vetted by authorities concerned. Bite concern A person will be allowed keep two dogs as pets Dogs older than four months cannot be kept without registration Any dog without tag found on streets will be lifted by the civic body Owners will have to keep their dogs chained when they take the pets outside