Legal action if mobile phones found on devotees in Jagannath temple: Police 

BHUBANESWAR: Days after a YouTuber reportedly managed to carry his mobile phone inside Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri and record videos, the district police has cautioned devotees of legal action if they are found in possession of any device.

Puri police have put up banners and posters at different places outside the shrine warning of strict action against those found carrying mobile phones to the temple. The banners printed in four languages - Hindi, Odia, Bengali and English have cautionary messages like ‘You are under CCTV surveillance’, ‘Mobile phones are not allowed inside the temple’, ‘Violators will be punished as per law’ among others.

Though cell phones and cameras are prohibited on the temple premises on security grounds, its enforcement has been lacking. Instances relating to circulation of photos of inner portions of the shrine on social media have been reported in the past too.

“If a devotee is found carrying a mobile phone inside the temple, a fine of Rs 500 can be imposed against him/her under Shree Jagannath Temple Act. Capturing the shrine’s inner photographs/videos and making them viral on social media is a cognisable offence,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

On being asked about the recent violation of the rule by a YouTuber, Singh said an investigation has been launched and necessary action will be taken in this regard. In the wake of the incident, police personnel deployed in the temple have also been barred from carrying mobile phones. Police personnel were sensitised on refraining from carrying mobile phones inside the temple.

Only three to four supervisory officers have been permitted to carry their devices. In case of any emergency, a police personnel can be contacted on VHF sets and the message from his/her family will be delivered to him/her.

