Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Legal action if mobile phones found on devotees in Jagannath temple: Police 

Puri police have put up banners and posters at different places outside the shrine warning of strict action against those found carrying mobile phones to the temple. 

Published: 26th November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of chariots parked in front of Sri Jagannath Temple | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after a YouTuber reportedly managed to carry his mobile phone inside Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri and record videos, the district police has cautioned devotees of legal action if they are found in possession of any device. 

Puri police have put up banners and posters at different places outside the shrine warning of strict action against those found carrying mobile phones to the temple. The banners printed in four languages - Hindi, Odia, Bengali and English have cautionary messages like ‘You are under CCTV surveillance’, ‘Mobile phones are not allowed inside the temple’, ‘Violators will be punished as per law’ among others.

Though cell phones and cameras are prohibited on the temple premises on security grounds, its enforcement has been lacking. Instances relating to circulation of photos of inner portions of the shrine on social media have been reported in the past too.

“If a devotee is found carrying a mobile phone inside the temple, a fine of Rs 500 can be imposed against him/her under Shree Jagannath Temple Act. Capturing the shrine’s inner photographs/videos and making them viral on social media is a cognisable offence,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

On being asked about the recent violation of the rule by a YouTuber, Singh said an investigation has been launched and necessary action will be taken in this regard. In the wake of the incident, police personnel deployed in the temple have also been barred from carrying mobile phones. Police personnel were sensitised on refraining from carrying mobile phones inside the temple. 

Only three to four supervisory officers have been permitted to carry their devices. In case of any emergency, a police personnel can be contacted on VHF sets and the message from his/her family will be delivered to him/her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagannath Temple
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp