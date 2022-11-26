Rehabilitation aspirants stage protest 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Odisha State Employees Rehabilitation Aspirants Association on Friday staged a kneel down protest seeking government job on behalf of their parents, who has died on duty.

The agitators keeled down on Mahatma Gandhi Marg asking if their parents committed a mistake by serving the state government.

Association general secretary Simanchal Mishra said the government is yet to fulfill their demands. “When we tried to submit our grievance to the government, an officer misbehaved with us,” alleged Mishra, while seeking immediate intervention of the chief minister in this matter.

The members during their protest also demanded immediate withdrawal of Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme 2020 and re-introduction of the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme -1990.

