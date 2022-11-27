Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Organ donation stressed at AIIMS CME

An expert in liver transplant surgery Prof Viniyendra Pamecha, Prof Dipesh Kenwar and Prof Vipin Kaushal were felicitated for their outstanding work in the sector.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

There is no age bar for organ donation (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Organ donation is vital as at least 17 people die every day waiting for organ transplant and one person is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minute, said health experts at a CME organised by AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here on Saturday.

Stressing importance of cadaveric organ donation, AIIMS president Prof Subrat Acharya said a single donor can save up to five lives. Donated organs give an opportunity to the recipient to lead a longer and quality life. It not only saves lives but also touches and changes other lives associated with the one who receives the organ, he said.

“Choosing appropriate donor and recipient, organ allocation, grief counselling and comprehensive quality clinical care can only further expedite the process of organ transplant in the country as well as in Odisha,” Prof Acharya said.

Apart from raising awareness among the public for organ donation, AIIMS executive director Prof Ashutosh Biswas assured to extend all support for establishing different transplant services in the national institute.

An expert in liver transplant surgery Prof Viniyendra Pamecha, Prof Dipesh Kenwar and Prof Vipin Kaushal were felicitated for their outstanding work in the sector. Similarly, liver transplant recipient Uma Acharya shared her experience and appealed for organ donation.

