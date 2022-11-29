3T campaign against anaemia launched in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra launched a 3T (test, treat and talk) campaign against anaemia for all officers and employees of Lok Sewa Bhawan on Monday. Six stalls have been set up for testing of anaemic level.

“Anaemia is a health concern across various social categories. One of the reasons for prevalence of anaemia might be the malady generally going undiagnosed and symptoms ignored,” he said. The chief secretary directed Women and Child Development and Health and Family Welfare departments to intensify haemoglobin testing and counselling across the state.

He also advised officers and employees of Lok Sewa Bhawan to get themselves tested. Medicines were provided free of cost and nutritional counselling extended by experts. The stalls would remain open till December 2. Secretary of Women and Child Development Subha Sarma and Family Welfare director Dr Bijay Panigrahy were present.

