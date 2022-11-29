Home Cities Bhubaneswar

High prevalence of G6PD deficiency in malaria endemic areas: Study

The study found a moderate to high prevalence of G6PD deficiency in nine out of 13 PVTGs 

Published: 29th November 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first-ever community-based study on haemoglobinopathies among particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in malaria-endemic areas of Odisha revealed a high prevalence of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, sickle cell anaemia and thalassaemia associated with malaria.

Among the 75 enlisted PVTGs in the country, the highest 13 - Juang, Bondo, Didayi, Langia Saora, Saora, Kutia Kondho, Dongoria Kondho, Paudi Bhuyan, Birhor, Chuktia Bhunjia, Kharia, Lodha and Mankidia - with a population of around 0.25 million are found in 12 districts of the state. 

The study found a moderate to high prevalence of G6PD deficiency in nine out of 13 PVTGs and 57.4 per cent of the G6PD deficiency individuals were found to be positive for malaria indicating high transmission and high annual parasite index (API) in the 12 districts. 

The prevalence of G6PD and malaria was more prevalent among men than women. Out of 13 PVTGs, G6PD deficiency was found to be prevalent among nine tribes with the lowest in Didayi (1.1 per cent) and the highest in Hill Kharia (10.4 per cent). Beta-thalassaemia gene was detected only in Paudi Bhuyan PVTG. The prevalence of malaria was high in Kutia Kondho, Dongoria, Kondho, and Paudi Bhuyan.

The study also detected a significantly low level of haemoglobin (Hb) among G6PD-deficient individuals. People with G6PD deficiency and infected with malaria had significantly low Hb levels. 

Of the 1,461 samples including 779 from women with a mean age of 32 years, screened from 697 households, 3.4 per cent (50 people) were diagnosed with sickle cell anaemia. A sequence analysis revealed the presence of Arab-Indian haplotype in all the cases. Sickle cell anaemia was found in eight tribes while thalassemia was prevalent in five tribes. 

Odisha with around four per cent of the total population contributes almost 40 per cent of the annual malaria burden of the country, mostly reported from hilly forested areas. Since G6PD deficiency is common in malaria-endemic areas, WHO had recommended G6PD testing before giving PQ. But G6PD testing is rarely done in Odisha, the study said. 

“Despite the therapeutic advantages of primaquine (PQ) drug in malaria control, its wider use is restricted as it increases toxicity among people with G6PD deficiency. The diagnosis and management of G6PD deficiency are important for malaria control,” said a researcher associated with the study. 

The study published in the recent issue of Malaria journal was conducted by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), in association with the School of Biotechnology, KIIT University and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
malaria Odisha
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp