Make in Odisha to bolster startup ecosystem in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Make-in-Odisha conclave 2022 slated to be held from November 30 to December 4 is expected to bolster innovation and expansion in the state’s start-up ecosystem with an aim to maximise investment and opportunities for startups.

The five-day event promises to be an effective platform to network, impart knowledge, forge partnerships and facilitate growth of startups across sectors. Start-ups beyond Odisha can weigh the prospect of setting up their businesses in the state. The thematic session of the conclave to be held at the plenary hall will be conducted by Startup Odisha with the theme ‘Startups’ paradigm shift and the road ahead’. Some of the experts in the field and influencers have been roped in to inspire youths to come up with innovative ideas and transform them into successful companies.

Executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said the conclave will provide a platform that would not only boost the startup ecosystem but also enhance the contribution of various sectors such as Agritech, food and beverages, healthcare, manufacturing and non-IT start-ups towards the economic growth of the state.

Some of the experts slated to attend the event include veteran industry leader and co-founder of HCL Technologies Ajai Chowdhry, who is credited with the revival of electronic manufacturing in India, besides founding partner of IAN Padmaja Ruparel and founder of Indea Capital Raj Mishra.

The state government will announce the signing of MOUs with various organisations and financial assistance to start-ups and incubators. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will unveil a unique coffee table book featuring 50 special start-ups in the state.

BHUBANESWAR: The Make-in-Odisha conclave 2022 slated to be held from November 30 to December 4 is expected to bolster innovation and expansion in the state’s start-up ecosystem with an aim to maximise investment and opportunities for startups. The five-day event promises to be an effective platform to network, impart knowledge, forge partnerships and facilitate growth of startups across sectors. Start-ups beyond Odisha can weigh the prospect of setting up their businesses in the state. The thematic session of the conclave to be held at the plenary hall will be conducted by Startup Odisha with the theme ‘Startups’ paradigm shift and the road ahead’. Some of the experts in the field and influencers have been roped in to inspire youths to come up with innovative ideas and transform them into successful companies. Executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said the conclave will provide a platform that would not only boost the startup ecosystem but also enhance the contribution of various sectors such as Agritech, food and beverages, healthcare, manufacturing and non-IT start-ups towards the economic growth of the state. Some of the experts slated to attend the event include veteran industry leader and co-founder of HCL Technologies Ajai Chowdhry, who is credited with the revival of electronic manufacturing in India, besides founding partner of IAN Padmaja Ruparel and founder of Indea Capital Raj Mishra. The state government will announce the signing of MOUs with various organisations and financial assistance to start-ups and incubators. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will unveil a unique coffee table book featuring 50 special start-ups in the state.