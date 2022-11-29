Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Shilp Guru, nat’l awards for 15 artisans from Odisha

Of the 30 Shilp Gurus from across the country who were selected for the honour for three years, two master craftspersons are from Odisha.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 15 craftspersons from Odisha were conferred the Shilp Guru and National Awards for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at New Delhi on Monday.

Of the 30 Shilp Gurus from across the country who were selected for the honour for three years, two master craftspersons are from Odisha. They are Bijay Kumar Parida and Maheswar Parida (both for the year 2018) who excel in palm leaf engraving and stone carving respectively.

The Shilp Guru awards, constituted in the year 2002, is given to legendary master craftspersons in recognition of excellent craftsmanship, product excellence and the role played by them as gurus in the continuance of crafts to other trainee artisans as a vital part of traditional heritage. They received a gold coin, `2 lakh prize money, a tamrapatra, shawl and a certificate. 

The national awards for 2017 were conferred on Rakesh Maharana (stone carving), Biranchi Narayan Behera (painting), Pradeepta Kumar Nayak (straw craft), Sabita Mahapatra (Pattachitra) and Swarnalata Mahapatra (Tasar painting). Ranjan Moharana (stone carving), Santosh Senapati (palm leaf engraving), Sanghamitra Maharana (Pattachitra), Rajendra Kumar Meher (natural fibre tassar silk) and Kuni Patra (straw craft) got the award for 2018. Similarly, three artists Susanta Das (stone carving), Bijaylaxmi Swain and Swapna Manjari Nayak (both pal leaf engraving) received the awards for 2019. The award, instituted in 1965, consists of `1 lakh prize money, a tamrapatra, shawl and a certificate. 

Both Shilp Guru and National Awards were instituted by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice President of India Shilp Guru award National Awards craftspersons Odisha
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp