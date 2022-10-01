Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Congress will emerge as only alternative’, says OPCC president

Alleging that the two parties have a tacit understanding, the OPCC chief said that people of the State are fed up with both the parties.

OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak along with other leaders. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak on Friday asserted that Congress will emerge as the only alternative in next general elections in Odisha as the people want a change from the misrule of BJP at the Centre and BJD in the State. 

Alleging that the two parties have a tacit understanding, the OPCC chief said that people of the State are fed up with both the parties. “The two parties are like two sides of a coin. They are working in mutual consultation,” he added.

On the Congress strategy for the election, Pattanayak said it has already started mobilising the people’s opinion through nation-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra. Besides, the party has lined up several programmes in the days to come to reach out to the voters, he added.

