‘Congress will emerge as only alternative’, says OPCC president

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak on Friday asserted that Congress will emerge as the only alternative in next general elections in Odisha as the people want a change from the misrule of BJP at the Centre and BJD in the State.
Alleging that the two parties have a tacit understanding, the OPCC chief said that people of the State are fed up with both the parties. “The two parties are like two sides of a coin. They are working in mutual consultation,” he added.
On the Congress strategy for the election, Pattanayak said it has already started mobilising the people’s opinion through nation-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra. Besides, the party has lined up several programmes in the days to come to reach out to the voters, he added.