Four-fold strategy to make roads safer: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha government has adopted a four-fold strategy to make roads safer by enforcement, education, improvement in road engineering and emergency care.

Addressing the Society for Automotive Fitness and Environment (SAFE) convention organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) here on Friday, Naveen said road safety is a high priority area for the government.

“Odisha has scored 66 per cent and categorised as a high performer in implementing road safety measures during an audit conducted by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The committee has also rated some of our road safety initiatives as best practices and recommended neighbouring states to follow,” he said. He appreciated SIAM for extending responsibility beyond vehicular engineering.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha government has adopted a four-fold strategy to make roads safer by enforcement, education, improvement in road engineering and emergency care. Addressing the Society for Automotive Fitness and Environment (SAFE) convention organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) here on Friday, Naveen said road safety is a high priority area for the government. “Odisha has scored 66 per cent and categorised as a high performer in implementing road safety measures during an audit conducted by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The committee has also rated some of our road safety initiatives as best practices and recommended neighbouring states to follow,” he said. He appreciated SIAM for extending responsibility beyond vehicular engineering.