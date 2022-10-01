Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: IAS or IFS to head merged directorate of Mines, Geology

The Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for merger of the Directorate of Mines and the Directorate of Geology under the Steel and Mines department.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal for the merger of the Directorate of Mines and the Directorate of Geology under the Steel and Mines department. An IAS or IFS cadre officer will head the new composite Directorate of Mines and Geology and will be assisted by four additional directors.

While both the additional director, Mining and additional director, Geology, will be from the respective existing cadres, the additional director, administration, will be from OAS cadre and additional director, finance will be from OFS cadre.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the decision has been taken to make the field administration more efficient through effective supervision and control, to facilitate better coordination between Geology and Mining wings to achieve the target for geological exploration and mineral production and faster decision making.

This new administrative structure will facilitate sustainable mineral development through more effective and efficient mineral administration leading to augmentation of mineral revenue in the State, he added.
Besides, proposal of merger of Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (OMECL) with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) was also approved. The Chief Secretary said this will expedite the exploration of new blocks, and will enable more blocks for auction leading to increase in revenue for the government.

After the merger, the OMC will get 14.816 acre of land of OMECL at Jagannath Prasad, Bhubaneswar which will be utilised for developing core library, research and development institution and other ancillary infrastructure related to exploration and mining activities.  The cabinet also approved a proposal to increase the cadre strength of Odisha Secretariat Service (OSS) at Group A level by creation of 120 Group-A posts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mines Geology
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp