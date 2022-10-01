We have a pradhan sevak; not boss at Delhi, says JP Nadda 

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday called for a “BJD Mukt Odisha” to usher in good governance to the State. At the Sanyukta Morcha Sammelan (joint conference of seven frontal wings of the BJP) at Janata Maidan here for the second day, Nadda said a developed nation is not possible without the progress of the states.

“To see a developed nation, we need to develop Odisha. For the development of Odisha, we have to get rid of BJD. We must ensure a BJD Mukt Odisha,” says Nadda picking from a popular phrase ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a stinging attack on the BJD government, Nadda said corruption has spread to every sphere of the State administration and ministers with murder charges are given protection. “Here is a government which is appropriating all the Central schemes. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is re-branded as as Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. Kam kare koi aur waah waah leta hai koi (Someone is taking credit for another’s hardwork and achievements),” he remarked.

Taking a jibe at the often repeated remarks of the Chief Minister that the BJD has no boss in Delhi, Nadda said, “Humara bhi koi boss Dilli mein nahi rehte - Dilli mein Pradhan Sevak rehte hain. (In Delhi, we don’t have a boss but a chief servant, indicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi).”

He said the BJP is concerned only for the welfare of Dalit, marginalised and deprived sections of the society and wants to ensure that fire is burning in the hearth of the poor. The Prime Minister, he said, is working tirelessly for the empowerment of the poor, tribals and women while the BJD government is busy looting public money. Even the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple is not safe, he said.

Enlisting the achievements of the NDA government at Centre, Nadda called upon morcha workers to go to the people and tell them what Narendra Modi has done for them in last eight years and claim the achievements.

