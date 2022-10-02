Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Festivity rush stalls traffic on Bhubaneswar roads

The police claimed that the traffic jam on the NH occurred after three vehicles including a Hyva truck developed snags between Rasulgarh and Palasuni.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:35 AM

Vehicles stuck in traffic at Rasulgarh square on Saturday evening | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As festivities commenced in the Capital city, traffic came to a standstill at many places, particularly the NH-16.The 12.6 km stretch between Khandagiri and Palasuni was chock-a-block with even ambulances stranded due to heavy traffic. Usually, it takes 15 minutes to cover the stretch but on Saturday, commuters were stuck for over an hour.

The flyovers between Khandagiri and Palasuni also witnessed traffic jams. The police claimed that the traffic jam on the NH occurred after three vehicles including a Hyva truck developed snags between Rasulgarh and Palasuni. Another reason was people returning to their homes from other states and districts for Puja holidays, police added.

