Dhamnagar by-poll on Nov 3, BJD hopeful of win

While the BJP is hopeful of retaining the seat, the ruling BJD is working to wrest the constituency back from the saffron outfit like it had done in the Balasore Assembly seat in 2020.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced by-poll to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency on November 3, which will be a test for the three major political parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

While the BJP is hopeful of retaining the seat, the ruling BJD is working to wrest the constituency back from the saffron outfit like it had done in the Balasore Assembly seat in 2020. The Congress announced that the party will improve its performance and may repeat the Brajrajnagar trend where it had emerged as the main contender to the ruling BJD’s nominee. 

The by-poll was necessitated due to the demise of incumbent MLA and deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party Bishnu Charan Sethi on September 19. Official notification for the poll will be issued on October 7. The last date for nomination filing is October 14 while scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on October 15. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 17.

Counting will be held on November 6, as the process for the by-poll will be completed on November 8. The BJD’s confidence to win back the seat comes from the strong electoral machinery at the disposal of the party. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said BJD’s win from the Balasore constituency had proved that election cannot be won riding on the sympathy factor alone. “People have faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and want to be part of the transformation process in the State,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Jay Narayan Mishra said, “Bishnu babu was very popular for the work he has done in his constituency. His goodwill will again ensure BJP’s victory from the seat.” Meanwhile, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is confident of Congress win in the by-poll.
BJD has won all the five by-polls after the 2019 general elections.

