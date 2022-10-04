New hostels, wardens’ quarters for BJB college

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJB Autonomous College will soon get one hostel each for boys and girls and a wardens’ quarters. Sources in the Higher Education department said owing to a large number of residential students being admitted to the college, the necessity for the additional hostels was felt. While the four-storey boys hostel would have 600 seats, the girls hostel will have 585 seats. The wardens’ quarters will be accommodated in the seven-storey girls hostel. The department is spending Rs 35 crore for the boys hostel and Rs 29 crore for the girls hostel and wardens’ quarters. The work, which is being implemented by the Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited, was recently reviewed by the Higher Education department. The decision to set up wardens’ quarter comes after a girl had allegedly died by suicide in her hostel in July. The hostel warden had come under the purview of investigation as she was not in the hostel when the incident took place.