Downpour fails to dampen ‘bhasani’ in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rains failed to dampen the spirit of Capital city residents who bid adieu to Goddess Durga after five days of festivities. People could be seen dancing on the city’s roads during the ‘bhasani jatra’ (immersion ceremony) of the goddess amid showers that continued till evening on Thursday.

Once the rains subsided, the city’s skyline was illuminated with firecrackers as puja committees carried their idols in procession towards Kuakhai and Daya rivers. As many as three ‘bhasani jatra’ committees were formed to decide to timings and route of the processions. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had constructed two makeshift ponds on the banks of Kuakhai and one each at Basuaghai on Tankapani road and Daya river.

In a break from tradition, a group of women from Rail Vihar immersed their idol at the pond on the banks of Kuakhai river on the day.“Bidding adieu to the goddess is a sad moment for us. But we are filled with excitement and looking forward to celebrate the festival with the same enthusiasm next year,” said one of them.As many as 17 platoons of police force were deployed across the city to ensure the immersion ceremony passed off smoothly.

Meanwhile, on Dussehra, ‘Ravan Podi’ (burning of effigy of demon king Ravan) was held at four places - Baramunda, Jharpada, Koradakanta and Naharkanta on Wednesday. The Baramunda Durga Puja Committee had made a 80 feet high effigy.

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rains failed to dampen the spirit of Capital city residents who bid adieu to Goddess Durga after five days of festivities. People could be seen dancing on the city’s roads during the ‘bhasani jatra’ (immersion ceremony) of the goddess amid showers that continued till evening on Thursday. Once the rains subsided, the city’s skyline was illuminated with firecrackers as puja committees carried their idols in procession towards Kuakhai and Daya rivers. As many as three ‘bhasani jatra’ committees were formed to decide to timings and route of the processions. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had constructed two makeshift ponds on the banks of Kuakhai and one each at Basuaghai on Tankapani road and Daya river. In a break from tradition, a group of women from Rail Vihar immersed their idol at the pond on the banks of Kuakhai river on the day.“Bidding adieu to the goddess is a sad moment for us. But we are filled with excitement and looking forward to celebrate the festival with the same enthusiasm next year,” said one of them.As many as 17 platoons of police force were deployed across the city to ensure the immersion ceremony passed off smoothly. Meanwhile, on Dussehra, ‘Ravan Podi’ (burning of effigy of demon king Ravan) was held at four places - Baramunda, Jharpada, Koradakanta and Naharkanta on Wednesday. The Baramunda Durga Puja Committee had made a 80 feet high effigy.