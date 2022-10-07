Five arrested for cheating youth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested five persons for allegedly cheating a youth on the promise of providing him escort services in the State Capital. According to the police, Susanta Kumar Patra of Sundarpada is the mastermind of the racket. He along with his wife had uploaded an advertisement on Google to provide escort services. Last month, a youth had lodged a complaint alleging he was duped by the accused. The police launched an investigation and nabbed Patra and his four associates.

