BMC issues stringent norms for food outlets in Capital

The BMC guidelines also mandate food vendors and workers to wear clean dress.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Food outlets not having adequate parking space near their stalls or kiosks will have to stick to take home or online delivery system in order to do business in the city.This apart, vendors selling food on streets will have to wear clean dress and follow hygiene and sanitation norms issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday ahead of Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup in January next year.

The civic body which has started a drive to improve the city’s public health, hygiene, sanitation and traffic movement ahead of the mega sporting event in the city stated that the guidelines were issued as several food outlets neither adhere to sanitation protocol nor do they have sufficient parking facility which often leads to traffic congestion and unhygienic atmosphere.

As per the guidelines no food outlet will be allowed to operate on roads, footpaths and over drains. Besides, the outlets will also not be allowed to do business at locations designated as ‘no vending zone’ by BMC.

“Food outlets having inadequate parking space for vehicles should not serve food items on the spot. They should only opt for take home or online delivery of their food,” stated the guidelines issued by BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Food outlets having adequate parking space will have to follow the civic body’s sanitation protocol and keep two dustbins at their shops mandatorily. They are also required to keep the area within 5 metre radius clean. The outlets will  have to store wet and dry waste segregated and hand over the same to BMC’s door-to-door garbage collection vehicle.

The BMC guidelines also mandate food vendors and workers to wear clean dress. Wearing head cap, apron, gloves and mask will also be mandatory for them. The outlets will also be required to ensure food safety standards. “Any deviation from the instructions will be viewed seriously. The BMC, if required, will impose fine and close the shop or seize the food van or car along with cancellation of trade licence,” warned Kulange.

