BMC lifts 140 tonne waste from temporary ponds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) lifted around 140 tonne waste and garbage from the four temporary ponds it had created for idol immersion after Durga Puja this year.The four temporary ponds had been constructed along Kuakhai and Daya river banks for immersion of idols by 178 puja committees in and around the city.The garbage lifted from the ponds are being segregated and transferred to nearby wealth centres and temporary transit stations. Officials of Odisha State Pollution Control Board will visit the sites to check the quality of water.

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) lifted around 140 tonne waste and garbage from the four temporary ponds it had created for idol immersion after Durga Puja this year.The four temporary ponds had been constructed along Kuakhai and Daya river banks for immersion of idols by 178 puja committees in and around the city.The garbage lifted from the ponds are being segregated and transferred to nearby wealth centres and temporary transit stations. Officials of Odisha State Pollution Control Board will visit the sites to check the quality of water.