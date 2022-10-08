Govt announces annual work plan to curtail Left-wing extremism menace

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday announced annual work plan (AWP) of Rs 85.85 crore for 2022-23 to continue activities in the State to curtail left wing extremism (LWE). The AWP was approved at the State level committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in Lok Seva Bhavan. IGP, Operations Amitabh Thakur presented the updated situation for discussion.

As per the plan, the ex-gratia grant for civilians and security personnel on duty has been enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh respectively. The Chief Secretary said adequate logistical support should be provided to the armed forces engaged in anti-terrorist operations. The primary activities under AWP-2022-23 include procurement of modern ammunition, adequate logistics support to armed forces, training for State police force, community policing, additional fortification of police posts and rehabilitation of LWE cadres.

The fund provision of `85.85 crore for AWP-2022-23 is 50 per cent more than 2021-22. The AWP-2021-22 was rolled out with a budget outlay of around Rs 50.56 crore. The funds for AWP 2022-23 would be shared by both the Central and State government on 60:40 sharing basis.

The Chief Secretary said community mobilisation and confidence building activities should be intensified in the LWE infested pockets. He directed officials to stay connected with people and community, be aware of their concerns and raise their confidence level. Steps should be taken to provide better alternative livelihood activities to people and promote education of children in the affected pockets.

“People’s confidence and participation would go a long way in rooting out LWE activities from the suspected pockets,” Mahapatra added. As per a release issued by the office of the Chief Secretary, LWE activities are well under control in the State. Swabhiman Anchal in Koraput district, once considered to be the epicentre of Maoists is now free of LWE with enhanced developmental interventions in the area.

Well planned intelligence based actions are being taken to counter the extremists. DGP Sunil Bansal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra, Special Secretary, Home Santosh Bala and intelligence wings participated in the deliberations.

