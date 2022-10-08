Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ICOMC work complete: BSCL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) at the new BMC-ICOMC tower on Janpath road is complete, announced Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Friday.BSCL officials said the centre, a major component of the BMC - ICOMC building, will be operationalised soon to provide a digital platform for integration of different city services. 

BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh, who played a key role in expediting the project following outbreak of Covid-19, said the centre will help bring all citizen centric services of BMC and other city agencies under one roof.The ICOMC will help in safe mobility, responsive city operations and management along with optimisation of expenditure by providing real-time data support on city services, officials said.  The entire BMC-ICOMC tower has been built on 4.04 acre land at an investment of around Rs 80 crore. Work on the project had started in 2018.  

The building from which BMC will start functioning will have a parking facility in the basement, ICOMC facility on first and second floors and cafeteria on third floor. The remaining floors of the tower will be be used by the government for other purposes.

