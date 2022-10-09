Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC protocols for food vendors dubbed as ‘anti-poor’

Besides, hygiene and sanitation at the roadside eateries also remained a matter of concern.

BHUBANESWAR: Fresh protocols of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking food outlets to opt for take-away or online delivery for failing maintain parking space and sanitation on footpaths and roads rather has triggered heavy criticism with many dubbing it as ‘anti-poor’ and ‘superficial’.Members of food vendors association who opposed the order of the October 7 order of BMC threatened to hit the streets and gherao the BMC office if it was enforced without proper rehabilitation.

The order stated that no food outlet should be on the road, footpath or the drains. Many argue that most of the Opolfed and Omfed stalls in the City will have to relocate if the order is enforced because many such kiosks are on footpaths and even drains.More than 28,000 poor people in Bhubaneswar earn their livelihood as street vendors and one-third of them sell food on small stalls, kiosks and carts along roads, drains, footpaths and sidewalks. 

“The order asking these food vendors not to do business on roads and footpaths or serve food in front of their stall or kiosk in absence of parking facility is a direct attack on their livelihood,” said Bhubaneswar Utha Dokani Byabasayee Sangha president Sura Jena. 

Jena termed the decision ‘arbitrary’ and ‘anti-poor’ and said before enforcing such protocols, the BMC must take measures for the rehabilitation of those set to be impacted. BJP Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh joined the chorus and asked why poor street food vendors are being targeted when commercial establishments flouting norms are being allowed to run business on encroached spaces. 

“A number of big business establishments on Janpath, Cuttack Road, Kalpana and other parts of operate without parking facility. What action BMC has taken against them,” asked Singh while terming the order as ‘anti-poor.’Urban planning experts also dubbed BMC’s order as superficial and not enforceable. If the order is enforced, it should apply to all, they said. 

However, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the order will be enforced by creating adequate rehabilitation measures for food vendors. The process of identification of vending spaces has already started, he said.

“We were forced to issue the order as there were food outlets on CRPF road and other parts of the city where lack of adequate space prompted people to park vehicles on road causing serious traffic mess,” Kulange said.Besides, hygiene and sanitation at the roadside eateries also remained a matter of concern. The civic body would seek cooperation from all for implementation of the order in larger public interest, he added.

