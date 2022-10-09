Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC’s road facelift plan for Hockey World Cup 23

The civic body will also take measures to identify parking and no parking zones, address stray cattle and dog menace.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a facelift to city roads ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a 30-point check list and has engaged senior officials to ensure their implementation in a time bound manner. 

Sources said Mayor Sulochana Das and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange have asked all officials in the deputy commissioner rank and above to supervise the works in different parts of the city. 
The check list includes repair of potholes, road level, drain cover, repair and maintenance of medians and construction of new median wherever required among others. 

BMC officials will also regularly inspect street light functioning status and ensure that no illegal advertisement boards or kiosks are fixed to those poles. They will also ensure that there is no hanging cables near median street lights.

The condition of footpaths will also be regularly checked and ensured that no illegal advertisement hoarding, signage boards are erected on footpaths. The civic body will ensure that tree guards if not required will be removed from trees. Besides, tree trimming and fresh plantation work will also be carried out as per requirement. 

To ensure clear visibility of traffic signals and police posts, no advertisement boards will be put up at road junctions. The officers will also require to supervise regular cleaning of Mo Bus shelters and cycle docking stations. 

“As per instruction, mechanical sweeping, night sweeping, ZERO GPS drive, cleaning of trees, poles and walls (TPW), removal of defunct vehicles, structures, regular cleaning of construction and demolition waste of roads will also be monitored by the officers,” said BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Sahoo. 

The civic body will also take measures to identify parking and no parking zones, address stray cattle and dog menace. There will be centralised road cutting permission and no road cutting will be allowed without permission from authority concerned. The cycle track maintenance work will also be expedited, officials informed. Sahoo said both Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner have reviewed implementation of this check list on Friday.

BMC CHECK LIST

 Repair of potholes, road level, drain cover, repair and maintenance of medians
 No illegal advertisement hoarding, signage boards will be put up on footpaths
 Tree trimming and fresh plantation work to be carried out
 Supervision and cleaning of Mo Bus shelters and cycle docking stations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp