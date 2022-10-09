BMC’s road facelift plan for Hockey World Cup 23

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a facelift to city roads ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a 30-point check list and has engaged senior officials to ensure their implementation in a time bound manner.

Sources said Mayor Sulochana Das and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange have asked all officials in the deputy commissioner rank and above to supervise the works in different parts of the city.

The check list includes repair of potholes, road level, drain cover, repair and maintenance of medians and construction of new median wherever required among others.

BMC officials will also regularly inspect street light functioning status and ensure that no illegal advertisement boards or kiosks are fixed to those poles. They will also ensure that there is no hanging cables near median street lights.

The condition of footpaths will also be regularly checked and ensured that no illegal advertisement hoarding, signage boards are erected on footpaths. The civic body will ensure that tree guards if not required will be removed from trees. Besides, tree trimming and fresh plantation work will also be carried out as per requirement.

To ensure clear visibility of traffic signals and police posts, no advertisement boards will be put up at road junctions. The officers will also require to supervise regular cleaning of Mo Bus shelters and cycle docking stations.

“As per instruction, mechanical sweeping, night sweeping, ZERO GPS drive, cleaning of trees, poles and walls (TPW), removal of defunct vehicles, structures, regular cleaning of construction and demolition waste of roads will also be monitored by the officers,” said BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Sahoo.

The civic body will also take measures to identify parking and no parking zones, address stray cattle and dog menace. There will be centralised road cutting permission and no road cutting will be allowed without permission from authority concerned. The cycle track maintenance work will also be expedited, officials informed. Sahoo said both Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner have reviewed implementation of this check list on Friday.

BMC CHECK LIST

Repair of potholes, road level, drain cover, repair and maintenance of medians

No illegal advertisement hoarding, signage boards will be put up on footpaths

Tree trimming and fresh plantation work to be carried out

Supervision and cleaning of Mo Bus shelters and cycle docking stations

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to give a facelift to city roads ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a 30-point check list and has engaged senior officials to ensure their implementation in a time bound manner. Sources said Mayor Sulochana Das and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange have asked all officials in the deputy commissioner rank and above to supervise the works in different parts of the city. The check list includes repair of potholes, road level, drain cover, repair and maintenance of medians and construction of new median wherever required among others. BMC officials will also regularly inspect street light functioning status and ensure that no illegal advertisement boards or kiosks are fixed to those poles. They will also ensure that there is no hanging cables near median street lights. The condition of footpaths will also be regularly checked and ensured that no illegal advertisement hoarding, signage boards are erected on footpaths. The civic body will ensure that tree guards if not required will be removed from trees. Besides, tree trimming and fresh plantation work will also be carried out as per requirement. To ensure clear visibility of traffic signals and police posts, no advertisement boards will be put up at road junctions. The officers will also require to supervise regular cleaning of Mo Bus shelters and cycle docking stations. “As per instruction, mechanical sweeping, night sweeping, ZERO GPS drive, cleaning of trees, poles and walls (TPW), removal of defunct vehicles, structures, regular cleaning of construction and demolition waste of roads will also be monitored by the officers,” said BMC deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Sahoo. The civic body will also take measures to identify parking and no parking zones, address stray cattle and dog menace. There will be centralised road cutting permission and no road cutting will be allowed without permission from authority concerned. The cycle track maintenance work will also be expedited, officials informed. Sahoo said both Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner have reviewed implementation of this check list on Friday. BMC CHECK LIST Repair of potholes, road level, drain cover, repair and maintenance of medians No illegal advertisement hoarding, signage boards will be put up on footpaths Tree trimming and fresh plantation work to be carried out Supervision and cleaning of Mo Bus shelters and cycle docking stations