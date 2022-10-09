Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Capital in traffic mess post Durga Puja, cops aloof

Commuters aid traffic jams have become a regular affair in the city with encroachments as well as absence of traffic constables.

Published: 09th October 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Durga Puja festivities have concluded but there is no respite from massive traffic snarls in Capital city. On Saturday, vehicular traffic came to a standstill for over a hour along the busy Cuttack Road, Vani Vihar and Rasulgarh Square roads.

The commuters had a tough time while negotiating the traffic and some were even forced to change routes to reach their destinations but city police remained completely aloof. People took to social media to show an ambulance stuck on a flyover.

For a stretch of two to three kilometres, the travel took about an hour as vehicles moved at snail’s pace between Vani Vihar and Satsang Vihar as buses halting to pick up passengers worsened the traffic situation.  “It took me over one hour to reach Satsang Vihar from Saheed Nagar in my car,” a person who was stuck in the traffic, said.Another commuter was stuck for one hour at Rasulgarh Square where huge congestion was witnessed.

According to traffic police officers, the jam on the National Highway was triggered after a truck and a bus developed mechanical snags near Rasulgarh and Palasuni areas of the city. Besides, traffic had to be regulated due to VIP movement to the 11th day rituals of senior Congress leader Jayanti Patnaik near Tankapani Road on the outskirts of the city. Commuters aid traffic jams have become a regular affair in the city with encroachments as well as absence of traffic constables.

Sources said though police are not blocking traffic during FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup teams travel from their hotels to Kalinga Stadium for practice sessions, it is also slightly affecting vehicular movement in the City. Several commuters complained of heavy traffic near Acharya Vihar, Rajmahal Square, AG Square and other areas of the city in the evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp