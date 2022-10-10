Odisha's industrial training institutes post 97 per cent enrollment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a boost to the State’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ drive, government industrial training institutes (ITIs) posted record enrollment of over 97 per cent in the 2022-23 academic session. Of the 19,604-odd seats on offer at the government ITIs, 19,047 (97.15 per cent) have been filled up through online admission this year, informed officials of Technical Education on Sunday.

“The enrollment to government ITIs this year is around 3 per cent more compared to the previous year. Keeping in view the growing demand for seats in ITIs, 11 new institutes were made operational in different parts of the State this year,” said Technical Education director Reghu G. He said strengthening of infrastructure, quality of education and creation of more placement opportunities have helped the State government in improving the enrollment of students to Government ITIs to a significant level in the recent years.

While government ITIs are turning out to be preferred institutes for students after completion of their school education, the scenario remains grim for private ITIs where only around 29,355 out of a total 57,560 seats have been filled up so far this year.

