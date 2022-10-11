Archana’s history of blackmail being dug up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Archana Nag, at the heart of a ballooning scandal, had allegedly demanded a whopping Rs 3 crore from filmmaker Akshay Parija and threatened to expose his intimate pictures if he did not pay up.

Copy of the complaint by Parija, now doing the rounds, revealed that Nag had warned of circulating the pictures and even said he will not be able to get out of the city alive if he did not pay heed. Khandagiri Police which is investigating the matter said Archana and her husband Jagabandhu once rented a house in Baramunda. When they were asked to vacate, they picked up a fight and even reported the matter to police.

Police went to the house owner on Monday. “The couple stayed on rent at Pramod Swain’s house in Baramunda for about 11 months during 2016-2017. The duo had a dispute with the owner over vacating the house and Archana lodged a complaint against him in Mahila police station,” said a police officer.

Sources said the police asked Swain about the rent he had fixed for the couple, people visiting them, among other things. The police are verifying all the places where the couple stayed on rent before moving to their own house in Satya Vihar, cops added.

Meanwhile, four days after her arrest, Archana’s lawyers applied for bail in a court here on Monday. She is currently lodged at Special Jail in Jharpada. Khandagiri police has registered a case against the 25-year-old under Sections 120B, 370, 385, 386, 387, 388, 389, 419, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Sections 370 (trafficking), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt to commit extortion) and Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC are non-bailable offences.

