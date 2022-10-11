Asst engineer in Vigilance net

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Monday carried out searches at the property of assistant engineer of GPH division-I in Bhubaneswar, Manas Ranjan Samal, over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

The searches were conducted at seven places in Cuttack, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts. During searches, Samal was found in possession of a three-storey building at CDA sector-7 in Cuttack, one flat at Kantilo having market value of Rs 22.76 lakh and a single-storey building at Salepur. “Samal is being questioned,” said a Vigilance officer.

