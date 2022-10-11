Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dhamnagar bypoll: Candidate announcement by BJD, Congress deferred

Even as the ruling BJD deferred announcement of candidate for the Dhamnagar bypoll by a day, the Congress has decided to field a new face from the seat.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the ruling BJD deferred announcement of candidate for the Dhamnagar bypoll by a day, the Congress has decided to field a new face from the seat. Sources in the BJD said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will announce the party candidate for the bypoll on Tuesday. The candidate will file nomination papers on October 14, the last day of nomination filing. The CM had discussions with the party’s organisational secretary, observers and district level leaders to finalise the candidate.

“It is for the Chief Minister to take a decision on the candidate. Though two former MLAs Rajendra Das and Muktikanta Mondal have emerged as the front-runner for the party ticket, everybody in the party is waiting for the CM’s announcement,” a senior leader said.

Meanwhile, the state election committee of the Congress presided over by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak met here on Monday to take a decision on the party candidate. Two names have been referred to the All India Congress Committee.

The names have been finalised after taking opinion of party leaders at the panchayat level. Sources said senior Congress leader Anant Prasad Sethy is out of the race as a candidate as he has been appointed as Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) of Haryana in the presidential election. Other aspirants including Madhumita Sethy are unlikely to be considered.

Comments

