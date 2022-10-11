Govt asks depts to stay alert in cyclone season

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As severe storms and cyclones are experienced in October and November, the State government on Monday directed all departments to stay alert with full preparedness as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Chairing a cyclone preparedness meeting here, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the State is always prone to cyclone and floods due to its geographical position and tropical climate. Cyclonic circulations under the influence of the retreating monsoon are often experienced in the State during October and November. At times such condition prevailed till mid-December.

The Chief Secretary directed officials of department concerned to remain alert and follow the SOP issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner by keeping the official machinery, essential items, equipment and mapping of human resources in readiness. Regional Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) HR Biswas informed that overall weather conditions were favourable for cyclone. However, there is no forecast of a cyclone in the State for next 15 days.

As telecommunication and electricity supply infrastructures are prone to maximum damage, the Chief Secretary asked departments concerned to keep mobile telecom towers, satellite phones, power generators, electric polls, conductor and other equipment at strategic locations to face any eventualities. He further directed to Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department to keep men and machinery ready to make damage tubewells and water supply projects functional immediately after possible catastrophe due to natural disaster.

The Health department was asked to keep provision of adequate stock of medicines, bleaching powder, halogen tablets, ambulance and doctors’ team in full preparedness. An advance list of physically challenged, old age people and expecting mothers should be prepared in areas mostly vulnerable to cyclone and floods so that institutional support could be extended during the time of crisis, he added.

The Water Resources department was instructed to take care of week embankments while the Works and Rural Development departments are advised for faster restoration of road communication in affected areas.

As autumn paddy harvest has started, farmers have been advised to keep their harvest at safer places.

BHUBANESWAR: As severe storms and cyclones are experienced in October and November, the State government on Monday directed all departments to stay alert with full preparedness as per the standard operating procedure (SOP). Chairing a cyclone preparedness meeting here, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the State is always prone to cyclone and floods due to its geographical position and tropical climate. Cyclonic circulations under the influence of the retreating monsoon are often experienced in the State during October and November. At times such condition prevailed till mid-December. The Chief Secretary directed officials of department concerned to remain alert and follow the SOP issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner by keeping the official machinery, essential items, equipment and mapping of human resources in readiness. Regional Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) HR Biswas informed that overall weather conditions were favourable for cyclone. However, there is no forecast of a cyclone in the State for next 15 days. As telecommunication and electricity supply infrastructures are prone to maximum damage, the Chief Secretary asked departments concerned to keep mobile telecom towers, satellite phones, power generators, electric polls, conductor and other equipment at strategic locations to face any eventualities. He further directed to Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department to keep men and machinery ready to make damage tubewells and water supply projects functional immediately after possible catastrophe due to natural disaster. The Health department was asked to keep provision of adequate stock of medicines, bleaching powder, halogen tablets, ambulance and doctors’ team in full preparedness. An advance list of physically challenged, old age people and expecting mothers should be prepared in areas mostly vulnerable to cyclone and floods so that institutional support could be extended during the time of crisis, he added. The Water Resources department was instructed to take care of week embankments while the Works and Rural Development departments are advised for faster restoration of road communication in affected areas. As autumn paddy harvest has started, farmers have been advised to keep their harvest at safer places.