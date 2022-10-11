Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Plus III: Second phase admission this month

The admission process to Plus III colleges under second phase will begin on October 13.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The admission process to Plus III colleges under second phase will begin on October 13. While first phase admission is over, the common application forms (CAFs) for the second phase will be available on the SAMS website (www.samsodisha.gov.in) from Thursday till October 19 and the first merit list will be published by the Higher Education department on October 27. Officials in charge of SAMS said the selected candidates will have to report at the allotted institution for taking admission on three days - October 28, 29 and 31 - and they will be provided an opportunity to correct their data or errors in CAFs on these dates. 

Similarly, second merit list will be published on November 7 and admission of selected students would take place from November 9 to 11. The officials informed that no admission fees will be collected from the students during admission and they will have to submit the fees at their institute on dates notified.

