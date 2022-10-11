Postal dept mulls more branch offices in every 5 km radius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Department of Posts is mulling to create more branch offices to provide postal service to people in every 5 km radius, informed officials of Odisha Postal Circle here on Monday.

Director of Postal Services (HQ) Subhash Chandra Barik said currently 8,490 post offices are functioning in the State. This includes 35 head post offices, 1,142 sub-post offices, 7,278 branch post offices.

He said to cater to the need of people, Odisha Postal Circle has also made 312 branch post offices operational in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas of the State. A total 12 head post offices along with 373 sub post offices and 2,815 branch offices have been set up in districts vulnerable to LWE activities.

Officials of Odisha Postal Circle also informed that 473 Aadhaar Enrolment and Updation Centres have been made functional in the Odisha circle where people can enroll themselves and also update their Aadhaar related information.

Twelve India Post passenger reservation system and 20 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras along with 7,963 Post Office Common Service Centres are also functioning in the Odisha circle. Similarly, two national parcel hubs at Berhampur and Sambalpur, two intra-circle hubs at Baripada and Jharsuguda and five nodal delivery centres in the State Capital has been operationalised for smooth mail management in Odisha.

Currently, the number of speed post and ordinary post delivery in the State has remained two lakh and 10 lakh respectively. Officials said to increase financial inclusion in the State, 1,580 digital literacy and financial inclusion camps have been organised in last one-and-half years connecting over 1.5 lakh customers in the rural areas.

The Odisha circle which celebrated World Post Day with the theme ‘Post for Planet’ on October 9 also announced plans of releasing postal stamps in the name of five stalwarts from the State. It has also planned different events as part of the National Postal Week celebration which will continue till October 13. The Odisha circle has also planned a physical freedom run on October 31 as part of Fit India Freedom Run to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

