Segregate waste or cough up hefty fine, BMC warns violators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tightening the noose against public littering and open dumping of waste at random places in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday warned that a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on those who fail to follow the two-dustbin norm introduced by the civic body earlier this year.

Issuing an order to this effect, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said residential houses, commercial establishments as well as vendors and shopkeepers not keeping two proper sized dustbins on their premises for storing dry and wet waste separately will be imposed the fine.

He said non-handing over of segregated waste to BMC vehicles engaged for door-to-door garbage collection vehicle will also attract a penalty of Rs 500. As per the SOP issued by the BMC in July this year, all commercial establishments, including malls, large commercial establishments, small vendors, food vendors and traders, are required to keep five metre radius of their premises garbage and litter free.

The shops and commercial establishments have been instructed to purchase dustbins having two-times the capacity of their waste generation on a day for their safe disposal every 24 hours. Similarly, the individual households, resident welfare associations and gated societies have also been asked to follow these norms and keep five metre area of their premises clean.

The Commissioner, however, said during his visit to the markets at Unit-I, CRPF square and other places in the city last night he found garbage being dumped directly on road creating an unhealthy and unhygienic atmosphere in the surrounding.

Besides, he said BMC also received reports regarding non-compliance to two-dustbin norm by the households in many residential areas forcing the civic body to notify the penalty. “The mass outreach programmes and awareness drives organised for this purpose failed to yield desired results making it imperative to take strict enforcement measures for the benefit of the citizens at large,” he said. Kulange said he has convened meeting with market association members and other stakeholders for smooth compliance to the SOP to avoid penalty.

