Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge may campaign in Odisha

Both the presidential candidates of the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are likely to come to Odisha later this month for campaign.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Twitter, special arrangement)

By Express News Service

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said that details of the programme of both the candidates will be released by the party on Tuesday. The candidates are likely to reach here on separate days. The candidates will meet the State voters at the Congress Bhavan here. According to the OPCC president, Odisha has 428 voters. Sources said a majority of votes from Odisha is likely to be in favour of Kharge, who is the official candidate of the Congress.

TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Odisha Mallikarjun Kharge Congress
