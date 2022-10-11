Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Thunderstorm activity in Odisha for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in 16 districts on Tuesday.

11th October 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in 16 districts on Tuesday. Similar weather conditions are expected in Khurda, Cuttack and 14 other districts on Wednesday.

“Moisture incursion due to the cyclonic circulation over south-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka and local heating during daytime is leading to thunderstorms with lightning in some parts of the State,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. Odisha has received 85.1 mm rainfall between October 1 and 10, which is 65 per cent more than the State normally records in the first 10 days of the month.

