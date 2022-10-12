Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Brahmana Nijoga Samiti to manage funeral services

A plan of action will be prepared soon for smooth implementation of the decision and proper management of the area.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a cremation ground used for representationa purposes only | D Hemanth

Image of a cremation ground used for representationa purposes only | D Hemanth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People will now have easy access to ‘Dasa Kriya’ and other funeral related activities at the Uttareswar Ghat of Bindu Sagar in Old Town here. Officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the ‘Dasa Kriya’ platform at the historical pond has been handed over to the Brahmana Nijoga Samiti in the locality for this purpose.

The 10th day rituals and other such activities will be facilitated by the Samiti, which will charge Rs 2,000 to individuals for each karma. For BPL families or those from Brahmana Nijoga Samiti, the charge will be Rs 1,000, BMC officials said. A plan of action will be prepared soon for smooth implementation of the decision and proper management of the area.

Comments

